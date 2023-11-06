Single-vehicle crash kills Mamou man

Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Sunday night in Evangeline Parish.

Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I were notified at 9 pm of a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 104 near Richardson Lane. The crash claimed the life of 42-year-old Anthony J. Bias of Mamou, according to a spokesperson for Troop I.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Bias was driving west on LA Hwy 104. For unknown reasons, Bias ran off the roadway to the left and entered a ditch. After doing so, the front of the Altima struck a tree. Bias was unrestrained and suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Evangeline Parish Coroner’s Office.

Impairment is unknown, and a toxicology sample was submitted for analysis. Troop I has investigated 44 fatal crashes resulting in 49 deaths since the beginning of 2023.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel