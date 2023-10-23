Residents of Ville Platte now have access to faster internet service

Optimum, the local provider of internet, mobile, and television services, announced that it has made network and infrastructure upgrades to launch up to 500 Mbps internet speeds in Ville Platte. The company said with this launch, they are now the fastest internet provider available in this market.

“Optimum recognizes that our services play an important role in keeping our customers connected to the people, things, and experiences that they value, and we are pleased to bring faster better quality, and more reliable internet speeds to the Ville Platte community,” said Leroy Williams, Chief Growth Officer for Optimum. “Optimum is committed to being the connectivity provider of choice in every market we serve, and with our powerful connectivity products, local residents and businesses in Ville Platte can further rely on Optimum to meet all of their growing connectivity and entertainment needs.”

The company also participates in the Affordable Connectivity Program, which offers a subsidy of up to $30 per month to help qualifying households pay for Internet or mobile service.

For more information, residents can visit the nearby store in Alexandria, call 866.9.OPTIMUM or visit optimum.com/internet.

Nearest Store Information

Address: 1418 MacArthur Drive Alexandria, LA 71301

Hours: Monday – Friday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

