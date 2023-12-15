LSP: Oakdale woman, 75, dies in Evangeline Parish crash

OAKDALE, La. — On Thursday, Louisiana State Police began an investigation into a two-vehicle crash in Evangeline Parish that resulted in the death of a 75-year-old woman from Oakdale.

On December 14, 2023, shortly before 7 am, Louisiana State Police Troop I responded to a serious injury crash on Louisiana Highway 10, approximately one-half mile west of Beaver Road. The crash ultimately claimed the life of Eddie Brunson, 75, of Oakdale, according to TFC Ross Brennan.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Lucas Lemaire of Franklin was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado westbound on LA Hwy 10. At the same time, Brunson was traveling eastbound in a 2018 Ford Escape. For reasons still under investigation, the Chevrolet crossed the centerline and struck the Ford head-on.

Lemaire's use of his seat belt is still being investigated, while Brunson was determined to be properly restrained, reports TFC Brennan.

Both drivers suffered serious injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital. Brunson succumbed to her injuries while at the hospital, State Police say.

Standard toxicology samples are awaiting analysis from both drivers. This crash remains under investigation.

Troop I has investigated 51 fatal crashes resulting in 56 fatalities in 2023.