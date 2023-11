The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office is collecting new toys or monetary donations for the needy children in Evangeline Parish.

Donors can drop off the toys or donations at 415 W. Cotton St, Ville Platte, LA 70586 at any time.

Donations will be collected until December 15, 2023, at 4 p.m.

Applications for recipients can be picked up at 415 W. Cotton St, Ville Platte, LA 70586.