ELECTION RESULTS: Evangeline Parish

EVANGELINE PARISH

Police Juror District 6

Brent Guillory, Republican 56 percent WINNER

Eric B. Soileau, Democrat 44 percent

Mamou Gravity Drainage District No. 5 Proposition PASSED 71 percent YES

(Tax Renewal)

Shall Mamou Gravity Drainage District No. 5 of the Parish of Evangeline, State of Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to continue the levy and collection of a special tax of one and fifty-three hundredths (1.53) mills on all property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $63,808.00 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year) for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2023 and ending with the year 2032, for the purpose of maintaining and operating drainage works within and for the District?

Parishwide Proposition - PASSED 71 percent YES

(Elderly Services)

(Tax Continuation)

Shall the Parish of Evangeline, State of Louisiana (the "Parish"), be authorized to continue the levy and collection of a one and four hundredths (1.04) mills tax on all property subject to taxation in the Parish (an estimated $277,047.21 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2025 and ending with the year 2034, for the purpose of providing funds to match federal and state funds allocated to Evangeline Parish for services to the elderly, including the establishment and maintenance of centers for its senior citizens, said millage to represent a .02 mills increase (due to reappraisal) over the 1.02 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2024 pursuant to an election held on May 4, 2013?

Police Jury Ward No. 1 Proposition - PASSED 63 percent YES

(Millage Continuation)

Shall Police Jury Ward No. 1 of the Parish of Evangeline, State of Louisiana (the "Ward"), be authorized to continue the levy of an eighty-four hundredths (0.84) mills tax on all property subject to taxation in the Ward (an estimated $185,113.23 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2023 and ending with the year 2032, for the purpose of maintaining and upkeeping public cemeteries located in Police Jury Ward No. 1?

Parishwide Communications District Proposition PASSED 67 percent YES

(911 Emergency Millage Continuation)

Shall Evangeline Parish Communications District, Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to continue to levy a 1.04 mills tax on all the property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $277,400 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year) for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2024 and ending with the year 2033, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining and/or operating an enhanced 911 emergency telephone system (including the payment of necessary personnel), said millage to represent a .02 mills increase (due to reappraisal) over the 1.02 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2023 pursuant to an election held on November 6, 2012?

School District No. 7 Proposition PASSED - 71 percent YES

(Tax Renewal)

Shall School District No. 7 of the Second Police Jury Ward of the Parish of Evangeline, Louisiana, and the Seventh Police Jury Ward of the Parish of Acadia, Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to continue to levy a 2.00 mills tax on all property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $127,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2024 and ending with the year 2033, for the purpose of operating, maintaining and improving public school facilities in the District, the said funds to be specifically dedicated to the Basile High School athletic department for coaches' salaries, equipment, transportation, and any and all other legitimate purposes of said department?

