East Side Water in Evangeline Parish issues boil advisory

A boil advisory has been issued for East Side Water customers in Evangeline Parish.

According to Brenda Saucier, President of East Side Water, a water main line has been hit near St. Peter’s Church. The water southwest of the to the end of the line excluding GP school, but including Pointe Verte Road will need to be shut off until it is fixed.

"We are doing our best to get this taken care of as fast as possible. Once the line has been repaired the affected customers will be under boil advisory. Thank you for your cooperation," said Saucier.