Deputies with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office teamed up with Law Enforcement Officials in St. Landry Parish to follow up on multiple burglary incidents that occurred on June 14th and 15th.

The suspect was identified as 52 year-old Christopher Sonnier of Eunice. He is accused of breaking into two businesses in the Acadia and St. Landry parish area. The first burglary happened on the 30,000 block of the Crowley- Eunice Highway and the second occurred on the 2000 block of Tiger Lane. Both were in Acadia Parish.

During the investigation, the suspect’s license plate was registered to a Eunice address which led law enforcement to locate the vehicle and later the suspect after several hours within the last burglary.Sonnier was booked in the St. Landry Parish Jail where he faced charges. Acadia Parish Jail has also placed a hold on Sonnier for warrants on two counts of burglary.