Eunice man accused of manslaughter

A 33-year-old Eunice man is accused of attempted manslaughter after shooting a man who was in bed with his girlfriend, police say.

On Wednesday, at 12:27 pm, police responded to a shooting at 151 College Rd. in Eunice.

According to information received by investigating officers, David Haworth went to the house on College Rd., and looking into a bedroom window saw his girlfriend lying in bed with the victim. Haworth entered the bedroom through the window and an argument ensued. During the argument, Haworth pulled out a handgun and pointed it at his girlfriend, according to investigators. The victim then placed himself between Haworth and the woman. Following an exchange of words, Haworth pulled the trigger, shooting the victim in the right forearm/wrist. The victim was transported to a hospital for his injury.

Haworth was located that afternoon in Acadia Parish and arrested on a probation warrant for Eunice City Court with the assistance of the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday, following the investigation and after obtaining an arrest warrant, Haworth was booked on the charges of attempted manslaughter and aggravated assault with a firearm.

