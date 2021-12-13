ESA student wins 2021 Congressional App Challenge for LA 3rd District

An Episcopal School of Acadiana student has been named the overall winner of the 2021 Congressional App Challenge for Louisiana's 3rd District.

Congressman Clay Higgins announced Luke Schwarz as the overall winner for the district on Monday, December 13, 2021.

According to Higgins, Schwarz designed an app titled "Hurricane Helper" which helps individuals in need of assistance following a natural disaster.

The app will be featured in an exhibition at the U.S. Capitol in 2022.

"Congratulations to Luke on his winning app. He saw a real-world problem and used his coding skills to provide a solution," said Congressman Higgins in a press release. "Connecting individuals to emergency assistance and recovery resources in the wake of a natural disaster can be difficult. Luke is trying to address those challenges with his app."

"When, during Hurricane Ida, people started posting on social media for help. I knew there must be an alternative," said Schwarz. "Hurricane Helper is an app that allows calling for help in case you are trapped by a natural disaster. All that it takes is one click and helpers are instantly notified."

To see a demonstration of how the "Hurricane Helper" app works, click here.

