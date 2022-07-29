Watch Now
Erath celebrates a day of commemoration for the Great Upheaval

Posted at 8:21 AM, Jul 29, 2022
ERATH, LA- The town of Erath came together to recognize July 28 as a Day of Commemoration for The Great Upheaval.

During the French and Indian war, the British began a military campaign against the New French resulting in the deportation of Acadians; leaving them to flee to Louisana.

Thousand of Acadians died relocating due to disease and drowning when their ships went missing.

To acknowledge the wrong committed against the Acadian people, a symbol was presented in memory of their suffering. the Acadia Museum of Erath was pleased to announce that July 28th of each year will be known as A Day of Commemoration of the Great Upheaval.

The public is welcome to visit the Acadian Museum in Erath to learn and see more memorabilia of the Great Upheaval.

