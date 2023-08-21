Entergy announces suspension of all disconnections due to excessive heat

BATON ROUGE, La. — Entergy Louisiana has announced a suspension of all disconnections due to the Governor's heat emergency declaration through September 9.

No accounts will be disconnected for non-payment while the emergency remains in effect, said Brandon Scardigli, Entergy Communications Manager.

Entergy will continue to work with the Louisiana Public Service Commission and monitor updates from the National Weather Service to determine if an additional suspension period beyond September 9 is necessary. The company will also continue to suspend disconnections during excessive heat advisories issued by the National Weather Service, officials say.

For customers who have difficulty paying their bill, Entergy Louisiana offers a variety of payment options, including tiered billing, automatic payment and more, as well as tools and programs to help customers manage energy use.

For more information, visit myentergy.com/s/programs or call 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749) to speak with a customer service representative.