Elderly customers can receive LED bulbs and home energy audit

PINEVILLE, La. – To help elderly customers conserve energy this summer and manage their home energy usage year-round, Cleco Power is partnering with local Councils on Aging (COA) and other agencies to give away Light-Emitting Diode (LED) bulbs and offer customers registration for an On-Site Residential Weatherization Audit.

To qualify, customers need to bring a copy of their Cleco bill and meet senior citizen guidelines established by the COA, according to a release from Cleco.

“The program is part of our conservation efforts to help elderly customers save energy,” said Jennifer Cahill, director of corporate communications. “Some of our elderly customers are on fixed incomes, so this program can help make their homes more energy-efficient year-round and especially during the summer months when usage tends to be higher.” LED Bulb Giveaway Installing LED bulbs is one of the quickest, easiest ways to make a home more energy-efficient all year. Research indicates LEDs use up to 80 percent less energy than traditional incandescent bulbs and can last up to 25 times longer.

The LED bulbs will be distributed to eligible elderly customers from July 12 through Aug. 6. Customers will receive two packs of bulbs with four LED bulbs in each pack.

On-Site Residential Weatherization Audit

While picking up bulbs, customers can register for a Residential Weatherization Audit, which is a component of Cleco Power’s energy efficiency program, Power Wise™. The audit is an assessment by professional contractors to make a home more energy-efficient. After the LED bulbs are distributed, contractors will begin contacting customers to schedule an audit which takes approximately five to six hours.

“Our team will let customers know what services they qualify for during the on-site audit,” said Jaci Sewell, manager of energy efficiency. “Services could include air and duct sealing and installation of energy-saving products, such as blown in attic insulation, energy-efficient faucet aerators and shower heads.”

Customers who own or rent their home can register for an audit; however, renters must obtain permission from their landlord. For more information on the On-Site Residential Weatherization Audit, visit https://www.cleco.com/residential-commercial/energy-efficiency-renewables/power-wise/residential.

Below is a list of participating agencies throughout Cleco Power’s service territory. Elderly customers should contact the agency in their parish to pick up LED bulbs and register for an audit.

Acadia Council on Aging Iberia Council on Aging

Allen Council on Aging Natchitoches Council on Aging

Avoyelles Council on Aging Rapides Senior Citizens Services

Beauregard Council on Aging Red River Council on Aging

Calcasieu Council on Aging Sabine Council on Aging

Campti Seniors Group St. Martin Council on Aging

DeSoto Council on Aging St. Landry Council on Aging

Eunice Food Bank St. Mary Council on Aging

Evangeline Council on Aging St. Tammany Council on Aging

Grant Council on Aging Washington Council on Aging

Other Tips for Energy Conservation

· Set thermostats to 78 degrees in the summer

· Close blinds to block the sun

· Use heat-generating appliances, like dryers, in the evening

· Cook outside

