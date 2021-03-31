Easter Services in Acadiana

With the easing of restrictions and the increasing number of people getting vaccinated, this year's Easter celebrations will look a little more "normal" than last year's.

Here's a list we've put together of events planned on Easter Sunday. If you'd like information about your Easter services included, please email details to news@katctv.com

Most churches also are continuing to offer online access to their services; for best results you should check the website or Facebook page for your church.

ACADIA PARISH

The Fountains Fellowship Church in Crowley will hold Easter services on Sat, April 3rd @ 6pm and on Sun, April 4th @ 9:15 & 10:30am. For details click here.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

The Bayou Church will have services on Saturday at 5 p.m. and Sunday at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m., and 11 a.m. There are special activities and music for children at all services except the 8 a.m. service. Spaces are limited, and masks are required for drop-off and pick-up in the Preschool area. Spaces are limited in the auditorium, too, so spaces must be reserved for all members of the family. For details on that click here.

First Assembly Youngsville will have services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

"We invite you to celebrate Easter with us Sunday, April 4 at 9am and 11am. It's going to be a powerful service as we celebrate the resurrection of Jesus. Bring the whole family because we’ll have a service just for your kids as well," the Facebook event states.

Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist will host an Easter egg hunt for children following 10 a.m. mass on Sunday.

The event will be held on the grounds of L 'Eveche. All children are invited to participate and asked to bring their Easter basket with a dozen of candy-filled eggs to L 'Eveche before the 9:00am Mass so they can be hidden prior to the hunt.

Volunteers are needed to help with the hunt. If you are interested, please call the Church Office at 337-232-1322.

Our Savior's Church will have Easter services throughout the weekend at various times a the church's Acadiana locations. To find the service time at the church you'd like to attend, click here.

Asbury Methodist will have in-person worship on Easter Sunday at four different times and in two locations. They do ask that you register for the service you'd like to attend.

“Joy comes in the morning!” These words from Psalm 30 frame our celebration of the joy of Resurrection! Jesus’ death seems to mark the end of hope, but God gives the gift of new life. On Easter Sunday, we meet the Risen Christ and discover how God gives us the gift of new life, our source of greatest joy," the church's website states. "We will worship in-person in the Sanctuary at 7:30, 8:30, 9:45, and 11 a.m, and in-person in our Spiritwind Worship Center at 9:45 and 11:00 a.m. If you would like to join us in-person, please register."

To register, click here.

St. Barnabas Episcopal Church has limited seating for Easter services; if you'd like information about planned events or to reserve a seat, click here.

First Baptist Church of Lafayette will hold a traditional service at 8 a.m. and Easter Resurrection services at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Masks are required; for more information click here.

IBERIA PARISH

Highland Baptist Church in New Iberia will host an early service at 8 a.m., with another at 10:30 a.m. and a Hispanic service at noon. For details, click here.

ST. LANDRY PARISH

St. Landry Catholic Church in Opelousas will have Easter Sunday mass at 8 a.m., 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

ST. MARTIN PARISH

Teche Baptist Church in Breaux Bridge will host an Easter Sunday service at 10:30 a.m.