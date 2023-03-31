Easter Holiday Festivities have begun

Easter is little over a week away and people in Acadiana are giving back in a major way.

"I feel really good about it being that it's so much going on in the world." said Opelousas City Council Woman, Delita Rubin Broussard.

Broussard spent over $200 dollars of her own money to prepare Easter baskets to give to kids in Opelousas on Saturday April 8th.

"It's going to put a lot of smiles on their faces because a lot of kids do not get a chance to be involved in a lot of things and I think it's going to be a very good experience for them especially those who never got Easter baskets." said Opelousas City Council Woman, Delita Rubin Broussard.

Big Boys Toys and Hobbies have been open for 18 years and they are celebrating their 3rd Easter Egg Hunt.

The event will be completely free to the public.

The eggs will be filled with different types of candy and there will be one golden egg filled with a surprise.

"I think we're looking forward to a bunch of people coming we're going to be hiding a little over a thousand eggs so the Easter egg hung will start at 10 a.m. we will also have an Easter bunny here for pictures that will be from 10 a.m

to 12 pm. The pictures will be free just bring your own camera we are asking we are going to have a little jar for people that want to donate to St Jude." said Jeremy Truxillo, Owner of Big Boys Toys and Hobbies.

One man who is an uncle to 3 nephews is taking time out of his day to buy Easter presents for all of them and he says this is dear to his heart.

"It's a good feeling to purchase anything especially for little kids because I'm kind of a big kid so if I like it I know their going to like it so that's why I'm going with yoyos." said Weston Mcbride, Uncle Easter shopping.

Easter is Sunday April 9th.