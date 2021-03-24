Easter events for kids around Acadiana

Here's our list of Easter-related events for children set around Acadiana.

We'll add to this list as we hear about more events. If you want your event included, please send the information to news@katctv.com

IBERIA PARISH

March 24

The Frosted Apron, in partnership with Bayou Traditions, Inc. is hosting "A Berry Sweet Easter Egg Hunt" around the town of New Iberia. On Wed., March 24, riddles about each participating business will be posted on The Frosted Apron's Facebook and Instagram pages at 8 a.m. Players need to solve the riddles to figure out which local businesses are joining in on the fun, and visit them during their hours of operation from March 24-28.

Each participating business will have a 12×18' colorful cardboard Easter Egg hidden inside their shop. Once they spot the egg, participants need to alert a store employee to receive some candy (while supplies last). No purchase is necessary to participate in the riddle solving and hunt, but every $15 players spend at the businesses will gives them a chance to win an Eggs-Treme Easter Basket filled with items from each participating business, as well as a few of the sponsors.

The value of the Easter Basket will be posted at a later date. On Monday, March 29 a name will be pulled and someone will win the Eggs-Treme Easter Basket.

March 27

The Delcambre Project Graduation Class of 2021 will host a BBQ Cook Off and Spring Carnival on Saturday March 27, 2021 from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. at the Delcambre Shrimp Festival Grounds. Admission is $10 Adults, $5 ages 13-18 (only with school ID), $5 ages 5-12 (4 & under free). Concessions will be sold! NO ALCOHOL MAY BE BROUGHT IN! There will be a fun jump for the kids! Pictures with the Easter Bunny will also be available! There will also be carnival games and an Easter egg hunt! $12 wristbands will be sold! A wristband allows participation in unlimited games, the fun jump and Easter egg hunt! For more details, visit https://www.dhsprojgrad.com/dhs-bbq-cook-off-spring-carnival

LAFAYETTE PARISH

There will be a City-Wide Easter Basket Giveaway on April 3 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Heymann Park. Walkers to 10-year-olds and any special needs individuals can get a basket. The giveaway will be a drive-thru, and the child must be in the vehicle. If you'd like to help by donating, you can send donations to the non-profit, Helpful Neighbors, via Venmo to Helpful-Neighbors; Cash App to $helpfulneighbors20; PayPal @helpfulneighbors. For more information or to make other donations, you can call AB at 852-1130, James at 693-3774, Felincia at 816-786-7543 or Charles at 962-8885.

The Easter Hop Til You Drop event will be held March 27 at the Cajundome. There will be a food truck and vendor market, train rides for kids, photos with the Easter Bunny, and food/drinks. There will be Easter basket prizes. The event lasts from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

LARC’s Acadian Village will host a Spring Craft Fair on Saturday, March 27 from 10:00am–2:00pm. The craft fair will feature vendors from across Acadiana. Items available for purchase range from original artwork to household goods. Families invited to take photos with the Easter Bunny. A children’s Easter egg hunt will also take place. Children will search the grounds for the elusive golden egg. Admission is $4 for those 10 and older. Tickets can be purchased online via townplanner.com or at the door. Masks must be worn while paying entry and undergoing temperature checks. Anyone with a temperature higher than 100.4 will be denied entry. The spacious grounds will provide ample room for social distancing.

The Little Gym hosts an Easter Bunny event on Sunday, March 28 from 9 a.m. until noon. Groups of up to four families can book 20 minutes of gym time and pictures with the Easter Bunny. For safety, each 20 minute slot is limited to 4 families at a time. Enrollment gets you 20% off at SmockCandy.com for your children’s Easter, spring & summer threads! We provide the fun, Bunny & photo backdrop! Your provide the camera! Each registration is per family. Members receive a $10 discount. All adults must wear a mask & parents must stay at this event.