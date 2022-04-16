Early voting starts Saturday for Louisiana municipal election

Early voting begins at 8:30 a.m. Saturday and runs through April 23 for the April 30 Louisiana municipal general election. There is no early voting on Sunday. Early voting locations close at 6 p.m.

In Acadiana, there are only a handful of races. There are no ballot items in Lafayette Parish.

There are no statewide races or statewide ballot issues on the April 30 ballot. Visit geauxvote.com for additional information on candidates and ballot issues.

Requests for absentee ballots will be accepted until 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26. The deadline to submit a voted absentee ballot is Friday, April 29 by 4:30 p.m., not including military and overseas voters.

