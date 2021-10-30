Early voting begins today, Oct. 30, for Nov. 13 elections

BATON ROUGE — Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is reminding voters that early voting for the Nov. 13 election begins Saturday, Oct. 30, and continues through Saturday, Nov. 6, excluding Sunday, Oct. 31, according to a press release from earlier in the week.

Citizens who want to early vote may do so in person at their parish Registrar of Voters office or at other designated locations.

· 12 parishes will vote in local races and on propositions and Constitutional Amendments (two parishes in Acadiana): Bossier, Calcasieu, East Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Lafourche, Morehouse, Orleans, Ouachita, St. Landry, St. Tammany, Vernon, and Washington.

· 7 parishes will vote in local races and on Constitution Amendments (one parish in Acadiana): Ascension, Avoyelles, Caddo, Catahoula, Iberia, Rapides, and Richland.

· 24 parishes will vote on local propositions and Constitutional Amendments (four parishes in Acadiana): Acadia, Allen, Assumption, Beauregard, Bienville, Claiborne, Evangeline, Franklin, Grant, Jefferson, Lincoln, Madison, Plaquemines, Sabine, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. John, St. Martin, St. Mary, Terrebonne, Union, Vermilion, West Carroll, and West Feliciana.

· 21 parishes will only vote on Constitutional Amendments (one parish in Acadiana): Caldwell, Cameron, Concordia, DeSoto, East Carroll, East Feliciana, Iberville, Jackson, Jefferson Davis, LaSalle, Livingston, Natchitoches, Pointe Coupee, Red River, St. Helena, St. James, Tangipahoa, Tensas, Webster, West Baton Rouge, and Winn.

Secretary Ardoin is also pleased to announce a new, temporary early voting site in New Orleans. The new, temporary site will be at the LSU Health Sciences Center, located at 433 Bolivar Street at the corner of Gravier and Bolivar. The site features ample free parking for voters. More information on this site is forthcoming.

Voters are encouraged to utilize Louisiana’s free, award-winning smartphone app, GeauxVote Mobile, to locate parish early voting locations, Election Day voting site, or view their sample ballot.

GeauxBot, the virtual voter assistant, is also available to access pertinent election information such as registration deadlines, election dates, polling locations, and hours.

GeauxBot is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov [voterportal.sos.la.gov] or by selecting Elections and Voting [sos.la.gov] on sos.la.gov [sos.la.gov].

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, polling commissioners will be supplied with personal protective equipment and will regularly sanitize designated areas and wipe down voting machines between each voter. Hand sanitizer will be provided to voters and masks are recommended, although not required.

St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard announced on Saturday that masks will no longer be required to enter the Courthouse or any other Parish buildings due to the Governor’s mandate.

