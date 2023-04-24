Duson Mayor improving following heart attack

The Mayor of Duson is improving after suffering a heart attack Saturday while participating in the town's Earth Day celebration.

KATC spoke with Mayor Thibodeax's wife and she said he is doing better. "He's had everything removed, his IV removed and he is talking well today," said Wanda Thibodeaux.

According to Police Chief Kip Judice, Mayor Thibodeaux was picking up litter in town when he had the heart attack.

He was transported to a local hospital where he underwent surgery to remove two severe blockages.

Mayor Pro-Tem Carroll Pepper is handling the town's day to day operations while the mayor is in recovery.

