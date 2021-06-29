Driver arrested following 76 mile pursuit across four parishes

LAFAYETTE PARISH — An 18-year-old is in custody following more than an hour long pursuit covering 75 miles through four parishes.

Duson Police says they were assisted by Rayne, Crowley, Jennings and Gueydan Police, Jeff Davis and Vermillion Parish Sheriff’s Offices and Louisiana State Police in a chase of the vehicle.

A suspect, Terrance Charles 18 of Broussard, was apprehended and accused of theft the vehicle from Broussard. That theft, they say, happened on Monday June, 28, 2021.

Police say this pursuit was the third pursuit involving the stolen vehicle the two prior pursuits were terminated by police due to public safety concerns after Charles allegedly rammed a Broussard Police Car.

“This pursuit was occurred in the most rural of areas with minimal traffic, good weather conditions and a support staff of Police and Dispatch Personnel that reduced the risks to the general public and officers,” Duson Police Chief Kip Judice said.

Judice says the Jennings Police attempted Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT), though it was unsuccessful. The Vermillion Parish Sheriff’s Office was successful in deploying spike strips on LA Highway 91 south of Gueydan and the vehicle’s right rear tire was punctured which caused the offender to drive off the road way into a crawfish field where the vehicle became immobile allowing officers to take the driver into custody.

This pursuit lasted 1 hour and 20 minutes and traveled through four parishes including Lafayette, Acadia, Jeff Davis and Vermilion. Police say the chase went from Duson through Rayne, Crowley, Jennings, and Gueydan.

Charles was booked with possession of stolen property and aggravated flight from an officer. Additional charges are pending by Broussard Police

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel