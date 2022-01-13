Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. events around Acadiana

Celebrations around Acadiana will be in-person this year to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy.

Dr. King advocated for communities to desegregate almost 60 years ago, and today, generations thrive as the practice of inclusiveness and equality have been flourishing since the Civil Rights Act of 1964 officiated.

A national holiday, in his name, honors Dr. King on the third Monday of every January. Cities across the country plan celebrations leading up to the day. This year, Monday,January 17 , will be Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Here is what's happening around Acadiana to honor Dr. King:

Acadia Parish:

On Sunday, January 16, Jerusalem Baptist Church will host a MLK Youth Musical at 3 PM. Youth will perform songs, poems and dance at 927 W 7th Street. For more information, contact Myrtle at 337-501-9485.

On Monday, January 17 , in West Crowley, join Crowley Alumnae Chapter, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. for a Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration. A parade will be held to honor the late King, at noon . The parade will begin at the MLK Center at 1725 W. Hutchinson Avenue. They say it will proceed down Hutchinson Avenue, then turn right onto Western Avenue to 3rd Street. The parade will u-turn onto Western Avenue to 7th Street and proceed to MLK Park on 7th Street and Avenue C. At 1 PM , there will be a laying of the wreath and a MLK celebration and program. To contact the organizers of the event, contact Sharon B. Rawls, chapter president, at sharon.links@yahoo.com, or Yvonne D. Mills, event chair, at ymills@cox.net.

On Monday, January 17th , in Rayne, a march will begin at 9:30 AM to honor late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and will proceed to the Rayne Civic Center. From there, a flag raising ceremony will take place. The public will take part in a program, a health fair, with door prizes, awards and food. The event will conclude at 3 PM. The Rayne Civic Center is located at 210 Frog Festival Drive.

Lafayette Parish

On Friday, January 14th, at 7 PM, an annual mass and award will be held for Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Lafayette. Bishop Douglas Deshotel will be the celebrant and homilist, they say. The Mass will be sponsored by the Office Of Black Catholic Ministries and will honor parishioners who have exemplified the characteristics and heroic virtues of Rev. King. Those characteristics include: contributed to their local faith community, to their local church parish and to the greater community in a substantial way. They invite the public to watch the Mass and awards presentation live on their YouTube Channel, https://www.youtube.com/c/CatholicDioceseofLafayetteLA

On Monday, January 17th , The Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Committee of Lafayette is hosting a celebration of the holiday at the Martin Luther King Recreation Center. Due to an increase in the number of COVID cases, the activities will be held on one day. A prayer breakfast and an evening commemorative program will be scheduled in the day's celebration.

The schedule:

Flag Raising - 8:30 a.m.



Prayer Breakfast - 8:45 a.m. (speaker will be Chancellor John K. Pierre)



Evening Commemorative Program - 6:00 p.m. (Speaker will be Honorable Justice Bernette J. Johnson)

The Martin Luther King Recreation Center is located at 309 Cora Street in Lafayette.

On Monday, January 17th , The Real Z1059, will bring, "Living the Dream," A Tribute to the Legendary Life of Dr. King, to address the solutions to the challenges within the Lafayette community.

Living the Dream: "Addressing Solutions to Challenges Within our Community," itinerary are as follows:

8:30 AM Flag Raising at the Martin Luther King Recreation Center

8:45 AM Prayer Breakfast

Speaker: Chancellor John K. Pierre, from Southern University Law Center

6:00 PM Evening Commemorative Program

Speaker: Honorable Justice Bernette J. Johnson, Louisiana Supreme Court (Ret.)



Mask and/or face coverings are recommended during indoor activities. The Martin Luther King Recreation Center is located at 309 Cora Street in Lafayette.

Iberia Parish

On Monday, January 17th , the City of New Iberia will celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a street name dedication in the place of Hopkins St. The dedication event will begin at 1:30 PM. at the corner of Hopkins Street and Field Street. Hopkins Street (Hwy. 675) will become the new Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Highway. Guest speaker for the event will be Chloe Willis.

St. Landry Parish

On Monday, January 17th the city of Opelousas will honor Dr. King in a celebration called "It Starts with Me." They say, "Let us honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King as Holy Ghost Catholic Church host the 40th annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration and memoriam." The parade will begin at 1 PM, starting at South City Park. After the parade, a program will be held at the Holy Ghost Life Center. For more information, contact Mrs. Rebecca Henry at 337-945-5064.

Vermilion Parish

On Thursday, January 13th , the MLK Federation Association presents: 'The Power of Our Community Continues to Hold it Together.' The event begins at 7 PM and features a pre- session speaker, Minister Le'Asia Brown, and the guest speaker, Pastor Donald Wright. Masks are required, they say. The location of the event is at 210 South Saint Valerie Street in Abbeville.

On Saturday, January 15th , the MLK Federation Association presents: 'Celebration Breakfast' at the Ark of the Covenant. The breakfast will begin at 8:30 AM and will be held at 210 South Saint Valerie Street in Abbeville. Also on Saturday, January 15th , in Abbeville, an African American Heritage Exhibit will be held at the Abbeville Cultural & Alliance Center. The event will begin at 9 AM and last until 3:30 PM. The exhibit is located at 200 N Magdalen Square.

On Sunday, January 16th , in Abbeville, there will be a church service at the Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church, at the corner of MLK and Cuba Street. The service will begin at noon .

On Monday, January 17 or Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a stump service will be held by the MLK Federal Association of Abbeville. Their event will be held at the corner of Green and IJ Joiner Streets. The event will begin at 9:30 AM. At 10:30 AM , celebrations continue in Abbeville with a motorcade. The line-up will be held at the Greater Pleasant Green Baptist Church and will end at McKinley Scott Park. From 11 AM until noon, in Abbeville, a celebration to honor Dr. King will be held at the McKinley Scot Park.

If you would like KATC to include your MLK event in this artcle, contact our news desk at new@katc.com or on our desk phone at 337-236-6351.

