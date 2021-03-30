DOTD to begin work on 41 miles stretch of I-10 cable barrier installation

A $14 million project to install cable barriers along parts of I-10 is about to get underway.

The Department of Transportation will be installing those barriers along the I-10 median from Jeff Davis Parish to Lafayette. District Engineer Administrator for Louisiana DOT Michael DeSelle spoke to KATC about the project which he says is expected to start in the next two months.

The goal for DOTD is to prevent traffic from crossing into the median, then hitting traffic going the opposite way. DOTD says the barriers will prevent traffic from crossing the median and causing a head on collision. DeSelle says that is the most dangerous and lethal type of crash DOTD sees.

The barriers stops vehicles from crossing the median but also keeps the vehicle in place and does not deflect the vehicle back into traffic.

The work will span a 41-mile distance from Jennings to I-49 in Lafayette.

"It starts right around Jennings and extends all the way to I-49 which is the length of about 41 miles. The total cost of the project is $14 million and as the name suggests, we're going to be installing cable barriers in the medians along that 41-mile stretch," DeSelle said.

The work should not affect traffic flow at peak travel hours. The contractor, DeSelle says, is going to be confined to working during certain parts of the day. No lane closures will be allowed from 6 am to 8 pm, so work will take place outside of those hours.

There was no time frame on how long the project will take to complete.

DeSelle says this is another measure the state is putting in place to help keep drivers safe. He reminds drivers to be safe and be considerate once construction begins.

Since 2000, Louisiana has put up 530 miles of cable barriers at a total cost of around $80 million.

