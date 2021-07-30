Dopsie Brothers being inducted into Louisiana Music Hall of Fame

History will be made Friday night at Rock 'n' Bowl in Downtown Lafayette, when brothers from two different bands will be inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame.

Dwayne Dopsie, Tiger Dopsie, David Dopsie, and Anthony Dopsie will be inducted all together.

The ceremony starts at 8 p.m. and the brothers will perform together until 11 p.m.

Dwayne Dopsie says he believes the family's success comes from feeding off of each other.

"That competitive spirit not only helped me succeed, but helped them succeed and kept what my father built relevant in this day and age," explained Dopsie. "28 years later, they still have his band performing and doing great and I've had my band 23 years still performing and keeping the Dopsie name and the Dopsie legacy and that style alive."

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel