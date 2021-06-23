Donation providing books to French immersion students in Louisiana

Twenty-seven schools in Louisiana are getting help from the French government in learning French.

Consul General of France in Louisiana, Vincent Sciama announced on Twitter that 1,500 books were donated to 27 schools for students in French immersion.

The donation was made by ADIFLOR, a French organization that donates books yearly to public libraries and schools to promote the education of French language and culture.

The books, Sciama said, would "help schools to better teach French and in French."

Photos on Twitter show boxes of books will be headed to schools like Ville Platte Elementary, Evangeline Elementary and Cecilia Junior High School, among others in Acadiana.

See the Twitter post below:

Thanks to the great teamwork @FranceLouisiana, we were able to receive the generous donation from @AssoADIFLOR for the students of the French immersion programs in #Louisiana 1/2 pic.twitter.com/mhzTGnyuBt — Vincent Sciama (@VincentSciama) June 23, 2021

