Domestic violence victim shares story in hopes of saving a life

The month of October is national domestic awareness month.

The World Health Organization released what it considers to be the largest-ever study of violence against women.

The study reveals that one in three women are victims to physical or sexual violence.

The study estimated over 700 million women experienced intimate partner violence at least once. Researchers used information from more than 150 countries of women over the age of 15. The figures covered the years 2010 to 2018, so the impact of the pandemic was not included.

Studies have shown increased domestic violence against women during pandemic lock downs.

KATC spoke with a victim of domestic violence who wants to continue bringing awareness to an issue that leaves so many in danger.

Roxanne Martin is an award winning educator with the Lafayette Parish School System, however, her success didn’t exclude her from being a victim of domestic violence.

“When I went to the Sheriff's department to get some help, because I knew I would need to go into hiding, they told me I didn’t look like a domestic violence victim and I would be deemed unsafe,” Martin said.

Martin says she is determined to change that narrative.

“It could be the person sitting on the side of you, your sister, your neighbor, your brother, it doesn’t have a face.”

Married to who she called the love of her life for 30 years–turned increasingly dangerous from the beginning.

“It was physical at the beginning, but I think the main thing that has stuck with me was there until the last day was the verbal and psychological abuse. It did end at a point in time, but the psychological and verbal abuse just did not end.”

Although her divorce was finalized in 2018, Martin says the remnants of the abuse still haunts her today.

“I very seldom will go in my front yard by myself. I look around anytime I’m somewhere. In essence I feel safe but I’m always cautious I guess, Martin added.

Martin advises anyone in an abusive relationship to seek help, that help for her was Faith House– which assisted her in seeking shelter and finalizing her divorce.

“Faith House will help you get out of the shelter and into housing, there is short and long term housing. There are even places that people donate to and after you leave the shelter you can go shopping for free to supply your house,” Martin said.

Martin says the first step is to, “Make a plan. I definitely made a plan and stuck to the plan. Faith House is wonderful with helping you make a plan if you're still in the situation in order to get out as safely as possible,” Martin said.

Help is available for those in need.

KATC spoke with "Faith House" about the issue.

Faith house services a large portion of Acadiana, providing services for victims of domestic violence like support groups, legal help, and housing for those in need of assistance.

"So when we do have people leave our shelter we try to make sure they find appropriate housing. And also like you said, making sure they have the furniture they need, that they have diapers and formula for their babies. That whatever basic needs that they have are fulfilled before they leave our shelter,” education coordinator Alexandra Cullotta said.

Cullotta also advises those who victims share information with to listen, keep the victims information confidential, let them know they don’t deserve what’s being done to them, and seek professional help.

If you’re experiencing domestic abuse, you can call the 24- hour domestic violence hotline at 1-888-411-1333, or contact the Faith House Local Outreach Center at 337-232-8954.

