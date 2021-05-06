Distracted driving contest announced

The Destination Zero Deaths Regional Safety Coalitions announced that they will host a statewide distracted driving contest for high school and middle school students. The contest involves students creating a video or meme to educate their peers and community about the dangers of distracted driving.

Louisiana established its SHSP (Strategic Highway Safety Plan) in 2005 to help reduce fatalities and serious injuries by half on state roadways by the year 2030. According to the latest data, 186 people were killed in crashes involving distracted drivers in 2019 and 479 people were seriously injured. Texting while driving is an especially problematic trend among younger drivers who accounted for 16% of the distracted driving deaths on Louisiana roadways in 2019.

In 2019, the Acadiana Regional Transportation Safety Coalition hosted an areawide distracted driving meme contest that awarded first place and runner-up prizes to local high school students at Lafayette High School and Berwick High School. Acadiana Safety Coordinator Ron Czajkowski and Southwest Safety Coordinator Amber Ashworth worked with Acadiana Open Channel to produce a video of local high school students to promote the contest: https://youtu.be/iSY-ban5UyU

Students may apply for the contest here: https://drive.google.com/drive/u/1/folders/1K7mlOaTzS8tES6en-Qh3NstF1UzF4Po1

For more information on how to join statewide efforts to help reduce the number of serious injuries and fatalities on our roadways caused by distracted driving and to help us meet Destination Zero Deaths goal, please visit www.destinationzerodeaths.com.

The contest closes on September 10, 2021.

