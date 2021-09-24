Deacon in Lafayette Diocese on leave following allegations of abuse

The Diocese of Lafayette says they have received allegations of sexual abuse of a minor against a deacon in the parish.

Officials say these allegations are against Deacon Albert Alexander. He was assigned a 5-year term at Saint John the Evangelist in Lafayette.

The Diocese says that after an inquiry, they have placed Deacon Alexander on administrative leave pending a further investigation.

The allegations received relate to a period of time many years before he was ordained a deacon. According to the Diocese Website, Alexander was ordained as a permanent Deacon in May 2020.

The Diocese says they are unaware of any allegations associated with Deacon Alexander’s ministry as a deacon.

They have reported the allegation to law enforcement authorities.

"The Diocese is continuing to cooperate fully with law enforcement, and we urge anyone with any information on any cases of possible abuse to please come forward to local law enforcement authorities and to the Diocese," they say.

