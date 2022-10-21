Did you see it? SpaceX Starlink Satellite visible in Acadiana

KATC news room received several tips about the large array of lights that illuminated the sky this evening.

What many witnessed was the SpaceX Starlink in orbit.

SpaceX's Starlink is the constellation of networked satellites aimed to provide internet services to those who are not yet connected, and to provide reliable and affordable internet across the globe.

A continuation of SpaceX’s deployments for a broadband network reaching into an ever-expanding market linking rural households, ships, commercial airplanes, and Ukrainian military forces in their fight against Russia.

The satellites on board will add to SpaceX's consumer grade, high-speed, low latency internet network.

Starlink network is currently available to consumers in more than 40 countries and territories, including recently added Japan.

To keep up with future launches , here's a resource to see when it's visible: https://findstarlink.com/

Average visibility is expected again this Friday.