DeRidder woman dies in camper fire

A DeRidder woman died in a camper fire Tuesday.

Officials with the State Fire Marshal are investigating the fire. Beauregard Parish Fire District #2 firefighters were called to a camper fire at about 4 p.m. in the 6300 block of La. 171 in DeRidder.

When they arrived, they learned one woman had escaped the fire but a second was still inside. They later found the victim in the camper's bedroom.

While official identification and cause of death are pending an autopsy by the Beauregard Parish Coroner’s Office, the victim is believed to be the 69-year-old owner of the camper.

At this time, deputies have determined the fire began in the bedroom area where the victim was located. However, deputies have not yet determined an exact cause as they are unable to rule out potential electrical issues identified by the survivor or possible unsafe smoking practices as contributing factors.

A release from the office says the SFM would like to encourage avoiding the continued use of appliances or areas of a home with concernin electrical activities until a licensed electrician can review and repair any issues found. Also, avoid long-term use of extension cords and be aware of the wattage limitations of those cords and power strips to avoid overloading them which can cause overheating and become a fire hazard.

In addition, when it comes to safe smoking practices, the SFM always advises smoking outdoors and ensuring smoking materials are fully extinguished and discarded in appropriate containers. And keep smoking materials, especially spark-producing objects like lighters, out of the reach of children.

Lastly, there were no working smoke alarms in the camper. The SFM wants to stress to all Louisiana residents that smoke alarms have proven to be the difference between life and death in a fire emergency, no matter the type of home. If you need assistance obtaining smoke alarms for your home, Operations Save-A-Life can help. To learn more about Operation Save-A-Life, or to register for a free smoke alarm, visit our website at lasfm.org or contact your local fire department to request a free smoke alarm installation.