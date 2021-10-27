Deputy arrested for child pornography

A Rapides Parish deputy sheriff was arrested today as a result of an investigation by the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office.

The deputy, identified as John Randell Crooks, 36 of Pineville, was booked with five counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles. Crooks was taken into custody without incident by investigators with the Attorney General’s Office at the courthouse. Sheriff’s Office Internal Affairs Investigators assisted in the investigation and Crooks was immediately terminated from his position with the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Crooks had been employed with the Sheriff’s Office since 2008 and was currently assigned to the Civil Division serving civil papers.

“As public servants, we are held to a very high standard and I expect a lot from our deputies” said Sheriff Mark Wood. “I want the public to know we are cooperating fully with the Attorney General’s investigation and we will not tolerate any of our deputies conducting themselves in this manner. I expect our deputies to work hard every day to earn and keep the public’s trust in everything we do.”