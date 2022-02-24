Deadline approaching to apply for Cox Innovation in Education grants

The deadline is approaching for teachers and schools in Acadiana to submit an application for Cox's Innovation in Education grants.

Public and private educators in Acadiana within Cox's residential footprint could receive $45,000 in grant to support education, technology and social well-being.

All applications should be submitted by February 28, 2022.

Recipients will be announced and funds distributed in May.

"During the most difficult time in education it has been amazing to put technology in the hands of students and see learning happen," said past grant winner Sonya Louviere, a teacher at Rene Rost Middle School in Kaplan, who used the grant to purchase XP Pens for her students.

“Thanks to the Cox grant, our students were able to examine news articles and learn how to distinguish between real and fake news,” said grant recipient Kelli Broussard, the librarian at Magnolia Elementary in New Iberia. “Thanks again for caring such much about education at a time when it’s so greatly needed!”

Cox employees fully fund the Cox Charities through payroll donations and one-time gifts. The company says that since 2006, they have invested more than $700,000 in the program.

Grants are awarded bi-annually throughout markets in Acadiana, Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Florida's Gulf Coast (Pensacola and Fort Walton), Central Florida (Gainesville and Ocala) and Middle Georgia (Macon and Warner Robins).

"Educators founded Cox, and we're steadfast in our commitment to supporting them," said Erin Monroe Wesley, vice president of government and public affairs for the Cox Southeast Region. "Programs that help students develop new skills while fostering connections with one another are ones our employees are eager to get behind."

Community Investment grants to 501(c)(3) nonprofits will open this August, according to the company. Through the "Give Where You Live" grant program, Cox says funds raised locally stay local to support nonprofits and educators in the areas where Cox employees live.

Last year, employees in the Southeast Region pledged over $140,000 to Cox Charities, the company says.

