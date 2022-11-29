Cyber Monday across Acadiana

Cyber Monday is promoted by online retailers as a day for exceptional bargains and deals, one of the local establishments that has cyber Monday deals is healthy hair salon.

Monique Francis, Owner of Healthy Hair Variations Products and Healthy Blends Vitamins said, "Well I chose Cyber Monday instead of Black Friday because, I think that people are trying to rush to get the Black Friday and their forgetting about Thanksgiving so I pushed it back to Cyber Monday so that people could focus on their families."

To gain access to these deals simply log on to healthy hair variations dot com and when you are finished shopping done type in Cyber Monday.

Shelia Bellard, Cyber Monday Shopper said, "I ordered vitamins because I was out just in time to get the deal for today and we'll be ordering the shampoo and the form mask for the curliness because my daughter's natural and it keeps the crinkled look."

Healthy Hair Variations products can be purchased online or you also have the option to pick up in store.

Monique Francis, Owner of Healthy Hair Variations Products and Healthy Blends Vitamins said, "You need all of the internal things to be going right in order to grow your hair, so your hair needs all the internal vitamins not just what's going on externally because your hair is a outward indication of what's going on internally."

Don't forget that Cyber Monday deals end tonight at midnight.