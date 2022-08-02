Watch Now
Crop duster crashes on I-49, pilot dies

Posted at 1:13 PM, Aug 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-02

A crop duster has crashed on an Interstate 49 exit ramp, leaving the pilot dead.

State Police say the crop duster was doing some work near I-49 near the Cheneyville exit.

Witnesses said they saw smoke coming from the engine. The plane crashed on the exit ramp, troopers say.

The pilot, who at this time has not yet been publicly identified, did not survive.

No one on the ground was injured, troopers say. The Interstate is open, but the exit ramp is closed.

This is a developing story; we'll add more information as it becomes available.

