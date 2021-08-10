Crash involving vehicle hauling hazardous material causing I-10 West congestion

Louisiana State Police Troopers are currently on the scene of a two-vehicle crash near Mile Marker 123 westbound (between Whiskey Bay and Butte La Rose) involving a commercial vehicle hauling hazardous materials.

At around 11:45 pm Troopers responded to the crash. They say that at this time, there is no leak and no danger to the public.

One lane is currently closed and the traffic is backed up. Both lanes may need to be temporarily closed in order to get wreckers in place.

Troopers say that drivers should expect delays and avoid the area if possible. For lane road conditions and road closures visit 511la.org or the 511la app.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel