Crash involving vehicle hauling hazardous material causing I-10 West congestion

Posted at 12:41 PM, Aug 10, 2021
Louisiana State Police Troopers are currently on the scene of a two-vehicle crash near Mile Marker 123 westbound (between Whiskey Bay and Butte La Rose) involving a commercial vehicle hauling hazardous materials.

At around 11:45 pm Troopers responded to the crash. They say that at this time, there is no leak and no danger to the public.

One lane is currently closed and the traffic is backed up. Both lanes may need to be temporarily closed in order to get wreckers in place.

Troopers say that drivers should expect delays and avoid the area if possible. For lane road conditions and road closures visit 511la.org or the 511la app.
