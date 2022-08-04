Cox accepting applications from non-profits for fall/winter events

Local nonprofits that are planning fundraising and awareness events in Acadiana are encouraged to apply for an event sponsorship from Cox Communications.

Cox is currently accepting applications for events occurring between October 1 and December 31, 2022.

If your nonprofit is planning an event that will take place during these dates, and looking for support, you can apply for cash or in-kind sponsorships at Cox’s Charitable Giving Site. The deadline for applications is Friday, September 2. Organizations will be notified by September 28 if their requests are approved.

"Cox is committed to making our communities better by supporting organizations that work for the welfare of others," said Erin Monroe Wesley, Vice President of Government and Public Affairs for the Southeast Region. “We look forward to finding new partnerships and ways we can help enhance the quality of life in Acadiana.”

In 2021, Cox gave over $1 million in cash and in-kind services to nonprofits in our Louisiana markets. In Acadiana, we serve Acadia, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Martin, and Vermilion Parishes. Sponsorships are specifically held for nonprofit fundraising events, not general donations, and the organization must be a registered 501(c)3.

More information is available at https://ccigiving.com.