COVID-19 vaccination sites available in Acadiana

Posted at 8:58 AM, May 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-17 09:58:38-04

The Louisiana Department of Health and the Region 4 Office of Public Health will offer vaccination events at several locations in Acadiana.

See the list of locations in each parish below:

Evangeline

Ville Platte Civic Center-(Pfizer)
OPH4.timetap.com
337–262-5311
704 N. Soileau Street
Appointment or Walk-in. May 20th
Ville Platte

Iberia

Iberia Parish Health Unit-(Pfizer)
OPH4.timetap.com
337–262-5311
715B Weldon Street
Appointment or Walk-in. Every Tuesday
New Iberia

Lafayette

Immaculate Heart of Mary (Pfizer and J&J)
ochsnerlg.org/vaccine
1-855-206-9675
818 12th Street
Appointment or Walk-in. May 21th
Lafayette

Lift City Church (Pfizer and J&J)
ochsnerlg.org/vaccine
1-855-206-9675
123 Carmel Drive
Appointment or Walk-in. May 20th
Lafayette

Martin Luther King Recreation Center (Pfizer and J&J)
ochsnerlg.org/vaccine
1-855-206-9675
309 Cora Street
Appointment or Walk-in. Multiple Dates
Lafayette

St. Landry

St. Landry Parish Health Unit (Pfizer)
OPH4.timetap.com
337–262-5311
308 W. Bloch Street
Appointment or Walk-in. Every Wednesday
Opelousas

Washington Community Center-(Pfizer)
OPH4.timetap.com
337–262-5311
534 St. Landry Veterans Memorial Hwy
Appointment or Walk-in. May 28th
Washington

St. Martin

Sydnie Mae Durand SCC (Pfizer and J&J)
ochsnerlg.org/vaccine
1-855-206-9675
391 Cannery Road
Appointment or Walk-in. June 5th
Breaux Bridge

St. Martin Parish Health Unit-(Pfizer)
OPH4.timetap.com
337–262-5311
303 W. Port Street
Appointment or Walk-in. Every Monday
St. Martinville

St. Martin Parish Community Center-(Pfizer)
Email: Jgiorgio@ICCHC.org
337-342-2566 Ext 3065 or 3067
317 Dernier Street
By Appt Only
St. Martinville

Vermilion

AA Comeaux Park/Abbeville-(Pfizer)
OPH4.timetap.com
337–262-5311
301 AA Comeaux Memorial Drive
Appointment or Walk-in. May 24th
Abbeville

