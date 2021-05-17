COVID-19 vaccination sites available in Acadiana

The Louisiana Department of Health and the Region 4 Office of Public Health will offer vaccination events at several locations in Acadiana.

See the list of locations in each parish below:

Evangeline

Ville Platte Civic Center-(Pfizer)

OPH4.timetap.com

337–262-5311

704 N. Soileau Street

Appointment or Walk-in. May 20th

Ville Platte

Iberia

Iberia Parish Health Unit-(Pfizer)

OPH4.timetap.com

337–262-5311

715B Weldon Street

Appointment or Walk-in. Every Tuesday

New Iberia

Lafayette

Immaculate Heart of Mary (Pfizer and J&J)

ochsnerlg.org/vaccine

1-855-206-9675

818 12th Street

Appointment or Walk-in. May 21th

Lafayette

Lift City Church (Pfizer and J&J)

ochsnerlg.org/vaccine

1-855-206-9675

123 Carmel Drive

Appointment or Walk-in. May 20th

Lafayette

Martin Luther King Recreation Center (Pfizer and J&J)

ochsnerlg.org/vaccine

1-855-206-9675

309 Cora Street

Appointment or Walk-in. Multiple Dates

Lafayette

St. Landry

St. Landry Parish Health Unit (Pfizer)

OPH4.timetap.com

337–262-5311

308 W. Bloch Street

Appointment or Walk-in. Every Wednesday

Opelousas

Washington Community Center-(Pfizer)

OPH4.timetap.com

337–262-5311

534 St. Landry Veterans Memorial Hwy

Appointment or Walk-in. May 28th

Washington

St. Martin

Sydnie Mae Durand SCC (Pfizer and J&J)

ochsnerlg.org/vaccine

1-855-206-9675

391 Cannery Road

Appointment or Walk-in. June 5th

Breaux Bridge

St. Martin Parish Health Unit-(Pfizer)

OPH4.timetap.com

337–262-5311

303 W. Port Street

Appointment or Walk-in. Every Monday

St. Martinville

St. Martin Parish Community Center-(Pfizer)

Email: Jgiorgio@ICCHC.org

337-342-2566 Ext 3065 or 3067

317 Dernier Street

By Appt Only

St. Martinville

Vermilion

AA Comeaux Park/Abbeville-(Pfizer)

OPH4.timetap.com

337–262-5311

301 AA Comeaux Memorial Drive

Appointment or Walk-in. May 24th

Abbeville

