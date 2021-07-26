COVID-19 trends in Acadiana

The Centers for Disease Control gather data on many health issues and provide access to people who visit their website. They have an entire data tracker dedicated to COVID-19; you can find it here.
The State of Louisiana reports data every weekday that provides the number of new cases, vaccinations, deaths and hospitalizations. To see the numbers, click here.
The CDC reports numbers, but also looks at trends over time. This story looks at trends over time.
In Louisiana, here are the trends over the week prior to July 16:
- The rate of new cases per 100,000 citizens increased 70 percent over the prior week.
- The community transmission level is classified as “high,” which is the highest level.
- The number of new COVID hospital admissions per 100 beds had increased 55 percent.
- And, the rate of COVID deaths per 100,000 citizens had increased 117 percent.
- The percent of citizens fully vaccinated is 36.1 percent.
Here are the trends by parish, for the seven-day period prior to the date indicated:
Acadia - July 22
Percent of population fully vaccinated: 32.2 percent
Cases: Up 44.21 percent
Deaths: No data
New hospital admissions: Up 40 percent
Percent ICU beds used for COVID patients: Up 19.64 percent
Calcasieu - July 22
Percent of population fully vaccinated: 27.9 percent
Cases: Up 102.83 percent
Deaths: No data
New hospital admissions: Up 71.43 percent
Percent ICU beds used for COVID patients: Up 3.23 percent
Evangeline Parish - July 22
Percent of population fully vaccinated: 23.7 percent
Cases: Up 90.63 percent
Deaths: No data
New hospital admissions: No change
Percent ICU beds used for COVID patients: Down 9.74 percent
Iberia Parish - July 22
Percent of population fully vaccinated: 29.7 percent
Cases: Up 77.22 percent
Deaths: No data
New hospital admissions: Up 375 percent
Percent ICU beds used for COVID patients: Up 5 percent
Jeff Davis Parish - July 22
Percent of population fully vaccinated: 22.7 percent
Cases: Up 73.08 percent
Deaths: No data
New hospital admissions: Up 200 percent
Percent ICU beds used for COVID patients: No change
Lafayette Parish - July 22
Percent of population fully vaccinated: 32.9 percent
Cases: Up 99.52 percent
Deaths: No data
New hospital admissions: Up 57.89 percent
Percent ICU beds used for COVID patients: Up 5.84 percent
St. Landry Parish - July 22
Percent of population fully vaccinated: 26.5 percent
Cases: Up 120.34 percent
Deaths: No data
New hospital admissions: Down 30.77 percent
Percent ICU beds used for COVID patients: Up 11.30 percent
St. Martin Parish - July 22
Percent of population fully vaccinated: 25.1 percent
Cases: Up 84 percent
Deaths: No data
New hospital admissions: Up 250 percent
Percent ICU beds used for COVID patients: No data
St. Mary Parish - July 22
Percent of population fully vaccinated: 30.1 percent
Cases: Up 56.44 percent
Deaths: No data
New hospital admissions: Up 52.94 percent
Percent ICU beds used for COVID patients: Down 7.26 percent
Vermilion Parish - July 22
Percent of population fully vaccinated: 23.3 percent
Cases: Up 108.25 percent
Deaths: No data
New hospital admissions: Down 75 percent
Percent ICU beds used for COVID patients: Down 16.14 percent