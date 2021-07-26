COVID-19 trends in Acadiana

The Centers for Disease Control gather data on many health issues and provide access to people who visit their website. They have an entire data tracker dedicated to COVID-19; you can find it here.

The State of Louisiana reports data every weekday that provides the number of new cases, vaccinations, deaths and hospitalizations. To see the numbers, click here.

The CDC reports numbers, but also looks at trends over time. This story looks at trends over time.

In Louisiana, here are the trends over the week prior to July 16:



The rate of new cases per 100,000 citizens increased 70 percent over the prior week.

The community transmission level is classified as “high,” which is the highest level.

The number of new COVID hospital admissions per 100 beds had increased 55 percent.

And, the rate of COVID deaths per 100,000 citizens had increased 117 percent.

The percent of citizens fully vaccinated is 36.1 percent.

Here are the trends by parish, for the seven-day period prior to the date indicated:

Acadia - July 22

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 32.2 percent

Cases: Up 44.21 percent

Deaths: No data

New hospital admissions: Up 40 percent

Percent ICU beds used for COVID patients: Up 19.64 percent

Calcasieu - July 22

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 27.9 percent

Cases: Up 102.83 percent

Deaths: No data

New hospital admissions: Up 71.43 percent

Percent ICU beds used for COVID patients: Up 3.23 percent

Evangeline Parish - July 22

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 23.7 percent

Cases: Up 90.63 percent

Deaths: No data

New hospital admissions: No change

Percent ICU beds used for COVID patients: Down 9.74 percent

Iberia Parish - July 22

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 29.7 percent

Cases: Up 77.22 percent

Deaths: No data

New hospital admissions: Up 375 percent

Percent ICU beds used for COVID patients: Up 5 percent

Jeff Davis Parish - July 22

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 22.7 percent

Cases: Up 73.08 percent

Deaths: No data

New hospital admissions: Up 200 percent

Percent ICU beds used for COVID patients: No change

Lafayette Parish - July 22

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 32.9 percent

Cases: Up 99.52 percent

Deaths: No data

New hospital admissions: Up 57.89 percent

Percent ICU beds used for COVID patients: Up 5.84 percent

St. Landry Parish - July 22

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 26.5 percent

Cases: Up 120.34 percent

Deaths: No data

New hospital admissions: Down 30.77 percent

Percent ICU beds used for COVID patients: Up 11.30 percent

St. Martin Parish - July 22

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 25.1 percent

Cases: Up 84 percent

Deaths: No data

New hospital admissions: Up 250 percent

Percent ICU beds used for COVID patients: No data

St. Mary Parish - July 22

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 30.1 percent

Cases: Up 56.44 percent

Deaths: No data

New hospital admissions: Up 52.94 percent

Percent ICU beds used for COVID patients: Down 7.26 percent

Vermilion Parish - July 22

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 23.3 percent

Cases: Up 108.25 percent

Deaths: No data

New hospital admissions: Down 75 percent

Percent ICU beds used for COVID patients: Down 16.14 percent

