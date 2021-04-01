Menu

COVID-19 testing sites announced for week of April 5

Mary OConnell
Covid testing
Posted at 12:57 PM, Apr 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-01 13:57:28-04

The Louisiana Department of Health has announced COVID-19 testing sites that will be available to residents in Acadiana for the week of April 5, 2021.

Below is a list by parish:

Acadia Parish

Walgreens
806 Odd Fellows Rd Crowley LA
By Appointment Only: Register at Walgreens.com/covid19testing
337-783-8316

SWLA Crowley
526 Crowley Rayne Hwy Crowley LA
By Appointment Only: Monday April 5 through Friday April 9th
9am to 12pm
Call for appointment 337-783-5519

Evangeline Parish

Evangeline Family Medicine
505 E. Lincoln Rd. Ville Platte LA
Tuesday April 6th and Thursday April 8th
8:30am-11:30am
337-363-0604

Lafayette Parish

Northside Community Health Center
1800 Louisiana Ave Lafayette LA
Tuesday April 6th and Thursday April 8th
1pm-5pm
337-232-6787

SWLA Lafayette
500 Patterson Lafayette LA
By Appointment Only: Monday April 5th through Friday April 9th
9am to 12pm
Call for appointment 337-769-9451

Compassionate Care Clinic
3400 Moss St. Suite B Lafayette LA
Monday April 5th and Wednesday April 7th
5pm to 7pm
Call for appointment 337-454-3352

Walgreens
5416 Cameron Street Scott LA
By Appointment Only Register at Walgreens.com/covid19testing
337-266-5884

Total Wellness Group
3414 Moss Street Suite F, Lafayette
Tuesday April 6th and Thursday April 8th
5pm to 7pm
Call for appointment 337-534-0911

St. Landry Parish

Southwest LA Primary Health Care Center/Opelousas
8762 La-182 Opelousas LA
Monday April 5th through Friday 9th
8am-11am
337-942-2005

Walgreens
410 Creswell Ln Opelousas LA
By Appointment Only Register at Walgreens.com/covid19testing
337-942-4228

St. Martin Parish

Walgreens
1401 Rees St Breaux Bridge LA
By Appointment Only Register at Walgreens.com/covid19testing
337-507-3813

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

