COVID-19 testing sites announced for week of April 5

The Louisiana Department of Health has announced COVID-19 testing sites that will be available to residents in Acadiana for the week of April 5, 2021.

Below is a list by parish:

Acadia Parish

Walgreens

806 Odd Fellows Rd Crowley LA

By Appointment Only: Register at Walgreens.com/covid19testing

337-783-8316

SWLA Crowley

526 Crowley Rayne Hwy Crowley LA

By Appointment Only: Monday April 5 through Friday April 9th

9am to 12pm

Call for appointment 337-783-5519

Evangeline Parish

Evangeline Family Medicine

505 E. Lincoln Rd. Ville Platte LA

Tuesday April 6th and Thursday April 8th

8:30am-11:30am

337-363-0604

Lafayette Parish

Northside Community Health Center

1800 Louisiana Ave Lafayette LA

Tuesday April 6th and Thursday April 8th

1pm-5pm

337-232-6787

SWLA Lafayette

500 Patterson Lafayette LA

By Appointment Only: Monday April 5th through Friday April 9th

9am to 12pm

Call for appointment 337-769-9451

Compassionate Care Clinic

3400 Moss St. Suite B Lafayette LA

Monday April 5th and Wednesday April 7th

5pm to 7pm

Call for appointment 337-454-3352

Walgreens

5416 Cameron Street Scott LA

By Appointment Only Register at Walgreens.com/covid19testing

337-266-5884

Total Wellness Group

3414 Moss Street Suite F, Lafayette

Tuesday April 6th and Thursday April 8th

5pm to 7pm

Call for appointment 337-534-0911

St. Landry Parish

Southwest LA Primary Health Care Center/Opelousas

8762 La-182 Opelousas LA

Monday April 5th through Friday 9th

8am-11am

337-942-2005

Walgreens

410 Creswell Ln Opelousas LA

By Appointment Only Register at Walgreens.com/covid19testing

337-942-4228

St. Martin Parish

Walgreens

1401 Rees St Breaux Bridge LA

By Appointment Only Register at Walgreens.com/covid19testing

337-507-3813

