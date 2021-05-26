Coushatta Tribal chairman appointed to MMIW task force by Gov. Edwards

ELTON, La. — Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana Tribal Chairman David Sickey has been appointed by Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards to chair Louisiana’s task force on Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG).

Edwards signed an Executive Order creating the task force on May 5, 2021, as well as a Proclamation establishing May 5th as MMIWG Day in the State of Louisiana.

The MMIWG task force will consist of 25 key state and local leaders, with representation from all of Louisiana's federally-recognized tribes and state recognized tribes.

According to a release, Sickey and his staff have worked with the Governor’s Office to help launch the Louisiana’s MMIWG task force.

“I am honored and humbled by this appointment to chair the MMIWG Task Force and look forward to working alongside Governor Edwards and each of the appointed members to address the horrors of MMIWG," Sickey stated in the release. "The MMIWG task force will proactively address the myriad causes of MMIWG and recommend solutions that can be implemented to protect Indigenous women and girls."

According to the Sickey, indigenous women suffer murder rates ten-times the national average; one in three Indigenous women will be raped in their lifetimes; and some 84% of Indigenous women will be the victims of violence.

