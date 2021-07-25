Congressman: I have COVID for the second time

U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, southwest Louisiana's Congressman, posted on his social media that he and his wife have COVID for the second time.

"We very much appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love and kindness over the past 10 days from the hundreds of friends and supporters who have reached out to me directly," Higgins writes. "I keep my family’s private business very quiet, because of the evil in the world, yet we are uplifted by the love of God’s children, and quiet privacy does not mean secrecy, so, here’s the update. I have COVID, Becca has COVID, my son has COVID. Becca and I had COVID before, early on, in January 2020, before the world really knew what it was. So, this is our second experience with the CCP biological attack weaponized virus… and this episode is far more challenging. It has required all of my devoted energy."

Higgins reassures his constituents that the family is receiving good care.

"We are all under excellent care, and our prognosis is positive. We are very healthy generally speaking, and our treatment of any health concern always encompasses western, eastern, and holistic variables," Higgins writes. "I ask that my family’s privacy be respected. I love and respect you all. I am honored and humbled to serve you in Congress. Our mission will continue. My family and I will recover fully. Your prayerful support is felt deep within my family and will never be forgotten."

Of his 211 fellow Republicans in the U.S. House, 114 have received a vaccine, according to an analysis released last week by CNN. Former President Donald Trump has said he received the vaccine in January at the White House, before his term ended.

Higgins has not publicly said whether he’s been vaccinated for COVID-19, but KATC has reached out to find the answer.

Here's the post: