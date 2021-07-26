Community Wellness Fair set for Saturday, July 31

United Way of Acadiana, Ochsner Lafayette General, and Boys and Girls Club of Acadiana are hosting a Community Wellness Fair this Saturday, July 31.

The fair will help citizens connect with their community, explore support services, and receive free on-site assistance.

It will be held from 8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. at The Boys and Girls Club of Acadiana, located at 121 S. Washington Street in Lafayette.

United Way of Acadiana

Individuals ages 12 and over can get a COVID-19 vaccination on-site. Other free services include SNAP benefit support, telemedicine, rental assistance, financial counseling, medicaid enrollment, and more.

United Way of Acadiana's My Community Cares program is designed to help people and families navigate the challenges of getting assistance to meet their basic needs. It connects clients to a network of more than 100 community partners who are available to assist with needs like housing, rental and mortgage, educational support.

For more information on the fair, call 337-233-8302.

