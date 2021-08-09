Community invited to celebrate annual Acadian Culture Day

Bayou Vermilion District's Vermilionville is inviting residents to join in the annual Acadian Culture Day celebration this Sunday.

The event is set for Sunday, August 15th from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

There will be live music with Blafa Toujours and the Pine Leaf Boys; tintamarre parade; traiteur traditions with Becca Begnaud; the art of Robert Dafford; cooking, accordion construction and repair with Heritage Accordions; spinning and weaving, wood carving, open hearth cooking and other demonstrations.

Food and beverage will be available for purchase. Admission is free.

For more information about Acadian Culture Day, call 337-233-4077.

