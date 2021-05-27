Community input needed for survey on health needs

LAFAYETTE, La. – Every three years, Ochsner Lafayette General and Our Lady of Lourdes conduct a Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA). This year, these healthcare organizations have partnered together with United Way of Acadiana to listen and respond to the needs of the community.

The three entities are now asking for community input in the form of a survey. The survey can be found at https://redcap.link/UWAsurvey . Adults 18 and over in the Acadiana region are asked to respond, and survey responses will be collected through Friday, June 4.

The CHNA must take into account input from persons who represent the broad interests of the community served by the hospitals, including those with special knowledge of or expertise in healthcare, and it must be made widely available to the public, according to a United Way of Acadiana release. The two nonprofit health systems are required by law to lead a CHNA and adopt an implementation strategy to meet the needs identified.

As such, focus groups with community leaders, including those who work in healthcare and those who do not, will be conducted. To get a broader sense of community needs and more accurately represent the needs of patients, the group is encouraging any adult over the age of 18 to complete the survey.

Once complete, the assessment will be adopted by the boards of Ochsner Lafayette General and Our Lady of Lourdes and will help inform both institutions’ work in the community to improve health outcomes. United Way of Acadiana will use the assessment to inform its community investments to improve the social determinants of health.

