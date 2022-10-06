Cleco offers free LED upgrades to small businesses, churches

In observance of National Energy Awareness Month, Cleco Power Wise™, the company’s energy efficiency program, is offering LED lighting upgrades with no out-of-pocket costs to small commercial accounts as well as churches in its service area.

“Converting to LED lighting is a long-term solution for saving energy,” said Jaci Sewell, manager of energy efficiency. “We hope that removing barriers such as lighting and labor costs will convince customers to make the switch to more energy-efficient lighting, helping them save energy and money, now and in the future.”

The LED lighting campaign will run through Nov. 18. Projects must be pre-approved with each small commercial project capped at $25,000. Small commercial accounts are businesses with an average peak demand of less than 100 kW annually and typically are small retail stores, strip malls, restaurants, beauty salons and stand-alone shops. Lighting upgrades must be conducted by a Cleco-approved small commercial contractor.

Recognizing that churches and places of worship also may benefit from this assistance, Cleco Power Wise™ is extending this campaign to these customers as well.

Now in its eighth year, Cleco’s Power Wise™ program offers financial incentives and other solutions to commercial and residential customers to offset the cost of select energy-efficient upgrades which will help customers save energy.

To sign up for lighting upgrades, customers can visit www.cleco.com/ledupgrades, email energyefficiency@cleco.com or call 1-833-373-6842.