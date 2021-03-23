Cleco donates $20K to establish scholarships for Power Lineman, Electrical programs at SLCC

Cleco made a $20,000 donation to South Louisiana Community College (SLCC) Tuesday to establish an endowed scholarship for the college’s Power Lineman and Electrical programs.

The Cleco endowed scholarship will be used to recruit, retain and train students enrolled in these training programs. In 2018, Cleco contributed $50,000 to SLCC to help establish the Power Lineman program which recently celebrated the graduation of its fourth class.

“This additional funding is part of our commitment to not only invest in the communities we serve but to help sustain workforce training programs for future generations,” said Bill Fontenot, president and CEO of Cleco Corporate Holdings. “Endowed scholarships differ from traditional scholarships because the money donated is never actually spent. Rather, the money is invested, and the investment income is used to fund scholarships which provide more permanent support.”

“The generosity of partners like Cleco help us train the workforce and meet workforce needs across Acadiana and Louisiana," said Dr. Jermaine Ford, SLCC’s vice president of Economic and Workforce Development at SLCC. "Our Power Lineman program puts technicians right to work after graduation, and we are grateful for our partners like Cleco who make this possible."

“The Louisiana Board of Regents provides a competitive 100 percent match on private scholarship donations, so the total endowed scholarship will be $40,000 which means SLCC will be able to award scholarships for years to come thanks to this donation from Cleco,” said Lana Fontenot, SLCC’s vice chancellor of Institutional Advancement.

When awarding scholarships, priority will be given to females and minorities due to their low enrollment in energy education programs.

For more information about Cleco in the community, visit cleco.com and follow the company on Facebook at @ClecoPower.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel