Clean Out Your Freezer Day is August 27

Every year, Hunters for the Hungry set up statewide drop-off locations where residents can drop off all properly packaged and labeled frozen goods.

In 2022, over 16,000 pounds of frozen goods was collected.

Drop-off locations are hosted by volunteer organizations, such as processors, restaurants, families, small businesses, shelters, kitchens, and more.

Below are drop-off locations in Acadiana:

ACADIANA DROP-OFF LOCATIONS August 27 | 10 am-3 pm

All items collected will be donated to The Refinery Mission.

Lafayette- UL Cajun Field, 2351 W. Congress St

Opelousas- Giles Nissan, 4383 I-49 Service Rd

Youngsville-First Assembly of God, 3555 Verot School Rd

Eunice- Eunice Fire Station, 100 Park Avenue

Can’t make it on Clean Out Your Freezer Day? Contact your local food bank and schedule a time to drop off your protein. Contact Julie Grunewald at (225) 937-7422 or email julie@h4hla.org