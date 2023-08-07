Clean Out Your Freezer Day is August 27

Every year, Hunters for the Hungry set up statewide drop-off locations where residents can drop off all properly packaged and labeled frozen goods.
In 2022, over 16,000 pounds of frozen goods was collected.
Drop-off locations are hosted by volunteer organizations, such as processors, restaurants, families, small businesses, shelters, kitchens, and more.
Below are drop-off locations in Acadiana:
ACADIANA DROP-OFF LOCATIONS August 27 | 10 am-3 pm
All items collected will be donated to The Refinery Mission.
- Lafayette- UL Cajun Field, 2351 W. Congress St
- Opelousas- Giles Nissan, 4383 I-49 Service Rd
- Youngsville-First Assembly of God, 3555 Verot School Rd
- Eunice- Eunice Fire Station, 100 Park Avenue
Can’t make it on Clean Out Your Freezer Day? Contact your local food bank and schedule a time to drop off your protein. Contact Julie Grunewald at (225) 937-7422 or email julie@h4hla.org