City of Youngsville awarded $8.5M for drinking water system improvements

Officials of the City of Youngsville announced Monday that they have been awarded 8.5 million dollars for drinking water system improvements.

The Louisiana Department of Health's Drinking Water Revolving Loan Fund Program will help expand and improve the quality of drinking water for customers.

New water facilities will be constructed and approximately 1,500 additional customers from the city's southside added.

Officials said the plan includes constructing a new 500-gallon-per-minute well to access quality freshwater at a depth of 750 feet.

A new water treatment plant, located on Iberia Street near the Youngsville Sports Complex, will also be constructed.

“This funding is allowing the City of Youngsville to improve the quality of drinking water that it provides and expand its capacity to meet the growing demand on the southside of the city,” said Project Engineer Susan Richard of Domingue, Szabo & Associates, Inc.

The city's water system currently serves 426 but improvements will increase that number to 1,990 customers.