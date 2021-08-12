Cité des Arts postpones "Grillin' for the Arts" due to COVID-19

Due to the current COVID Delta variant, and the high numbers of infections and hospitalizations in the area, Cité des Arts is postponing its "Grillin' for the Arts" fundraiser scheduled for September 18.

The event was set to be held at Parc International in downtown Lafayette.

"We are extremely disappointed but feel that our Board of Directors made the right decision based on the information we know at this time. We will be looking at dates in the Spring of 2022 to reschedule, and I hope at that time we can all gather safely and celebrate the end of this pandemic together." stated Chrys Vildibill, Cité des Arts board president, and chair of the Fundraising Committee.

Follow Cité des Arts on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, or visit its website, www.citedesarts.org, for updates on the rescheduled date and to sign up to field a team for bragging rights to "The Best Brisket in Acadiana."

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel