CIS offers virtual seminar on women's heart health

Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS) is hosting Heels for Hearts, a free virtual wellness social for women, via Zoom on Thursday, July 15th at 5:30 p.m.

Heart disease is the number one killer of women each year, more than all forms of cancer combined. Yet, many women do not understand their risk or realize how heart disease looks and feels different in women. CIS urges the importance of awareness, prevention and education for women about heart disease.

This educational event will encourage women to be informed about their heart health and will include presentations by a panel of CIS physicians, nurse practitioners, dietitians and wellness experts and will feature interactive games, a Q&A session, door prizes and more. To register for this free event, please visit https://heelsforhearts2021.eventbrite.com/. Once registered, you will receive an email with instructions on how to tune in closer to the event. Please use a valid email address and phone number.

