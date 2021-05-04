Chitimacha on the Teche set for May 15

Chitimacha on the Teche, one of 16 Tour du Teche upcoming races will be hosting its first event of the 2021 year from Jeanerette City Park to the Chitimacha boat ramp.

A 10-mile race for kayaks, canoes, pirogues, and SUP’s from Jeanerette to Charenton, through the parishes of Iberia and St. Mary. The race begins in Jeanerette City Park and ends on the Chitimacha Reservation. This race has a new format and length from previous years.

Saturday, May 15, 2021, 10:00 AM start. See the schedule page: https://tourduteche.com/race-info/schedule/

Jeanerette City Park is located at 1603 Tarleton St, Jeanerette, LA 70544

Details on race:

Registration and check-in starts at 8:00 am

7:00 AM race start area setup boats can be left at starting area.

7:30 AM day of race registration opens.

8:00 AM shuttle departs from Chitimacha Boat launch

9:00 AM Opening Ceremony

7:45 AM – 9:15 AM Boat check

10:00 am Race Starts (all classes)

The race ends Chitimacha Boat Launch 3548 Chitimacha Trail, Charenton, La.

3 PM Awards Ceremony or after last paddlers arrive.

