Chez Hope domestic violence emergency shelter now open

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Chez Hope, the Iberia St. Martin Domestic Violence Emergency Shelter, is now open.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Wednesday, October 5, 2022, to mark the grand opening of the single apartment style emergency housing for women, men and children in a space free of violence.

Chez Hope is operating under the philosophy that women, men and children have the right to live free of violence and staff hope to make that transition as smooth as possible.

Using a trauma informed approach, victims of domestic violence are able to take advantage of the resources at Chez Hope and heal.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, here are a list of hotlines to seek out help or to talk: